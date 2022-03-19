Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. UBS Group currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.16.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

