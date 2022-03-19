Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 2,631 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,337,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

