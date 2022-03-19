Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

