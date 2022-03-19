Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 58 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

KLA stock opened at $365.05 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.49 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

