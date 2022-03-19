Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.15. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

