Forte Capital LLC ADV Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.