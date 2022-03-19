Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FEDU stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

