Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.80.

FRG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 586,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,047. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

