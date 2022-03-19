Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Lowered to €54.00 at Barclays

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fraport presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Fraport stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

