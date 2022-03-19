Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $29.15 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63,196 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 388.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $421.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

