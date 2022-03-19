Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $44.20 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 189,588 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $44,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.77 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

