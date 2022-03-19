Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $47.88 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 981,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,172 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $47,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

PDC Energy stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

