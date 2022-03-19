Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

