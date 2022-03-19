Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,420 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,037,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,545 shares of company stock worth $1,343,037. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.