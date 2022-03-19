Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,517 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NVCR stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

