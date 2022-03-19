Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 10,390 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 235.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

WSFS stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

