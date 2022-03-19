Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FUSN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.
In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,331. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
