Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Earnings Results

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FUSN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,331. 6.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

