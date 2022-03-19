F&V Capital Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CEQP stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -119.05%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.