FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Issued By Cormark

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.38.

TSE:PBH opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.02. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$100.41 and a 52-week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

