FY2022 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Shares of ALV opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $87,591,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

