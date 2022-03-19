G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. 1,008,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,845. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

