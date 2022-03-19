G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.