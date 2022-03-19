Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 175,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
