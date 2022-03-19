Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 751,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 50,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

