GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

GEAGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

