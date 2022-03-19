General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

GE stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

