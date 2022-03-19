General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 19.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,669,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,348,000 after purchasing an additional 748,544 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

GIS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,771. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

