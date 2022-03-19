General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Cut by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 6,929,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,771. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

