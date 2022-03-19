Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $6.79. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 33,684 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

