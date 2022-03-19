Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Shares Up 9.2%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46. 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gerresheimer from €86.20 ($94.73) to €80.20 ($88.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

