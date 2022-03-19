Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

