Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

