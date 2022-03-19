GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Shares Up 20.9%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) shot up 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLG Life Tech (GLGLF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.