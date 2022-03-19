GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Shares Up 20.9%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) shot up 20.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.