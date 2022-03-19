GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.34

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.34 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 81224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

