GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

