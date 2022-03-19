GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

GOCO stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 234,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

