Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE GFI opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,562 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,653,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 167,008 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

