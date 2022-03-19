Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

GTIM stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.15.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

