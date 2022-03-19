Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

