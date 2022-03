Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPEAF. Barclays raised Great Portland Estates from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.77.

OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

