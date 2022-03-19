Grom Social Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 13,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10,893% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GROM stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

