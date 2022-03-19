GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $582.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 57.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 76.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 13.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.