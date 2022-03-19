G&S Capital LLC Acquires 5,621 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

