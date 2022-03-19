GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,064 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $41,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GXO opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.