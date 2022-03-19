Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €179.36 ($197.10).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €143.35 ($157.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €161.62. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

