Hans Tung Sells 1,219,456 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 828,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 252,270 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

