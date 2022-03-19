Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $153.05.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

