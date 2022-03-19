Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Shares of 3,621 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.30.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

