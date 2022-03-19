Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $104,000 Stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 259.7% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN opened at $29.41 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

