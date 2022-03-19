Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 200 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,602 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

